Vectren (VVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vectren Corporation is an energy holding company headquartered in Evansville, Ind. Vectren’s energy delivery subsidiaries provide gas and/or electricity to the customers in adjoining service territories that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana and west central Ohio. Vectren’s nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the U.S. These include infrastructure services, energy services, coal mining and energy marketing. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VVC. Guggenheim cut shares of Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vectren in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $58.00 target price on Vectren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Vectren stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vectren has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,447.44, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. analysts predict that Vectren will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Vectren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vectren by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Vectren by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 307,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vectren during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectren by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 160,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

