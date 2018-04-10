VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

VEON stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,430,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. VEON has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $4,708.04, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., formerly VimpelCom Ltd., is a provider of communications services. The Company operates as personal internet platform. It integrates powerful data analytics and artificial intelligence, with a fresh take on messaging capabilities. It enables its users and communities to connect by voice, text, picture and video through a designed interface.

