VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriFone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of VeriFone in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of VeriFone from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of VeriFone stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $15.00. 1,841,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,501. VeriFone has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,674.03, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.43 million. VeriFone had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that VeriFone will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

VeriFone announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of VeriFone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriFone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriFone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriFone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of VeriFone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About VeriFone

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

