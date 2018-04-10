VeriFone (PAY) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on VeriFone from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriFone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. VeriFone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of NYSE:PAY traded up $7.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. 15,324,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,674.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. VeriFone has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.43 million. VeriFone had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. VeriFone’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that VeriFone will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriFone announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in VeriFone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriFone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriFone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriFone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in VeriFone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/verifone-pay-price-target-increased-to-23-00-by-analysts-at-jpmorgan-chase.html.

VeriFone Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for VeriFone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriFone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.