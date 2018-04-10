Axa Sells 14,900 Shares of VeriFone Holdings, Inc. (PAY)

AXA decreased its holdings in VeriFone Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. AXA’s holdings in VeriFone were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAY. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of VeriFone in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriFone in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriFone in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of VeriFone by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of VeriFone by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of VeriFone from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriFone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of VeriFone in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriFone in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. VeriFone Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,674.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). VeriFone had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that VeriFone Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriFone announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriFone Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

