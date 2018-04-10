Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Verisign to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

VRSN stock opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.02 and a 52-week high of $127.24. The stock has a market cap of $11,430.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Verisign had a net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $586.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

