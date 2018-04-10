7,848 Shares in Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,681,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,892,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $278,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7,161.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Black Knight has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.08 million. analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

