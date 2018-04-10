Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $357,000 in Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,962 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,779,000 after acquiring an additional 246,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 92,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $46.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

NYSE:GWB opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,283.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen John Ulenberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $125,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

