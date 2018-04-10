Verition Fund Management LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Labs were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Labs by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Labs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silicon Labs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Silicon Labs by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Silicon Labs by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after buying an additional 64,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,732,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,788.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. Silicon Labs has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.93 million. Silicon Labs had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Silicon Labs will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Labs in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Silicon Labs in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Silicon Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/verition-fund-management-llc-has-321000-holdings-in-silicon-laboratories-slab-updated-updated.html.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.