Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (REG)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 190,129 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 863,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 804,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,286. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10,025.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $257.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

In other news, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 204,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $13,278,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Schweitzer sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $416,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,347,072 shares of company stock worth $139,128,434. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

