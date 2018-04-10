17,144 Shares in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 44,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $903,528.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter N. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,096 shares of company stock worth $5,156,207 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,069.30, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Horizon National Co. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon National declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vining Sparks upgraded First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Hovde Group set a $22.00 price target on First Horizon National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on First Horizon National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

