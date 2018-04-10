Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 148.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 897,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,361.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Paramount Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $180.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.69 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

