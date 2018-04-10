Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Allstate (ALL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Elkhorn Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 135,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo cut Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $97.12. 1,304,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,195. Allstate has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $33,992.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

