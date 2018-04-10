Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 567,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $61,909.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Leavy sold 20,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $483,954.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $913,006 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Discovery Inc has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8,638.74, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Discovery Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Barrington Research raised shares of Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/verition-fund-management-llc-sells-3343-shares-of-discovery-inc-disca-updated-updated.html.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.