Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $811,000 Position in TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 336,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 58,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. 2,072,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,000. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $32,663.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 23.39%. sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised TD Ameritrade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $967,849.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,234.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

