Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $331,000 in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

RSX opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

About VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

