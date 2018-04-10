Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Veritone (VERI) Stock Price

Media stories about Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veritone earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.6630410895442 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 309,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.99 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. Veritone has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 158.62% and a negative net margin of 413.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.12) EPS. Veritone’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Veritone will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Veritone from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter F. Collins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

