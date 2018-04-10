Verso Co. (VRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $1.18. Verso reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Verso to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Verso and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $821,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 782,573 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,642. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,377,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,282,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,028,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Verso by 1,999.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 449,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRS opened at $16.30 on Friday. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $563.34, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

