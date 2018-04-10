Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.95 Million (CRYPTO:VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00027544 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Poloniex, Upbit and CoinEgg. Vertcoin has a market cap of $80.95 million and approximately $981,922.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.05874160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.20 or 0.09419730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.01677500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.02448230 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00199864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00602598 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.24 or 0.02621800 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 43,717,500 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VertCoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. VertCoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Poloniex, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittylicious, YoBit, Coingi, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

