Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr currently has $221.95 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research set a $270.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $267.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $246.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $8.91 on Thursday, reaching $221.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,352. The company has a market capitalization of $12,622.92, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $187.96 and a 52-week high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $625.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total transaction of $3,371,039.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,902,678.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at Vetr” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/vetr-upgrades-ulta-beauty-ulta-to-buy-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.