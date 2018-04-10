VF Co. (VFC) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in VF by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 934,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.12. 2,209,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,230. VF Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30,271.44, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. VF had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “VF Co. (VFC) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/vf-corp-vfc-shares-bought-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp-updated-updated.html.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.