VF Co. (VFC) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,867,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in VF by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 763,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 604,228 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 730.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 474,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 417,655 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,544,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350,834 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “average” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

VFC stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. 1,986,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30,271.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. VF Co. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $84.38.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). VF had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that VF Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

WARNING: “VF Co. (VFC) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/vf-corp-vfc-stake-decreased-by-bbt-securities-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.