Viacoin Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $32.42 million and approximately $840,851.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00020581 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.01677280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007902 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017662 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001249 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021073 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,013,546 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Coinroom and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

