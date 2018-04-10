Viacom Inc (VIAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Viacom in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Viacom from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of VIAB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. 933,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,820. The firm has a market cap of $12,432.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Viacom has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Viacom had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Viacom during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

