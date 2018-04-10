Viad Corp (VVI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,523 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Viad worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viad by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVI opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1,071.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

VVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Viad

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

