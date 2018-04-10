Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Viavi Solutions worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $111,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 56.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,180.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $11.89.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 10,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $98,953.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 15,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $153,907.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,131 shares of company stock valued at $986,485. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/viavi-solutions-inc-viav-shares-sold-by-guggenheim-capital-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.