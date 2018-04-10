Viberate Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 4% against the dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $21.45 million and $4.55 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001894 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00744968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00180094 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

Viberate was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,053,133 tokens. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, EtherDelta, Binance and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

