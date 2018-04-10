Vical’s (VICL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VICL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Vical stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 80,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,174. Vical has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Vical had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 93.78%. research analysts forecast that Vical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vical in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 73,822 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vical in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vical in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vical by 83.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,504 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vical

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening diseases. The Company has approximately four active, independent, or partnered development programs in the areas of infectious disease including Phase III clinical trial of ASP0113 for prevention of cytomegalovirus (CMV) reactivation in stem cell transplant recipients and Phase II clinical trial of ASP0113 for prevention of CMV infection in kidney transplant recipients; Phase I/II clinical trial of its therapeutic genital herpes vaccine, designed to reduce viral shedding and genital herpes lesions in herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) infected patients; an ongoing Phase I program of VL-2397 for invasive fungal infections, and completed preclinical program, with an allowed investigational new drug application (IND) using its CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine formulated with its Vaxfectin adjuvant.

