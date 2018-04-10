Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,210,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,467,000 after purchasing an additional 797,935 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $18,929,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,439,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 731,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,717,000 after buying an additional 665,598 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 960,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,813. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,167.28, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 8,611 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $217,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 142,454 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $3,622,605.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,874,748.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 866,578 shares of company stock valued at $23,568,092. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFM. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $30.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $32.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

