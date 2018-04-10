Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Cooper-Standard Automotive (CPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Cooper-Standard Automotive worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,031,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,977,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 143,641 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,413,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive by 1,359.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper-Standard Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cooper-Standard Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cooper-Standard Automotive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cooper-Standard Automotive from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Shares of CPS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.77. 74,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,267.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.74. Cooper-Standard Automotive has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.01 million. Cooper-Standard Automotive had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Automotive will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper-Standard Automotive news, insider Miguel Posada Juan Fernando De sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $591,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aleksandra A. Miziolek sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,780.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,530 shares of company stock worth $2,764,102. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Automotive Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

