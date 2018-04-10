Xerox Corp (XRX) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 276,630 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,979,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,994,000 after purchasing an additional 951,355 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xerox by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS raised Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

In other Xerox news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $40,056,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $4,550,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,328. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,125.77, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

