Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 10,588 DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 176,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 7.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,963.95, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $27,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,190 shares of company stock valued at $279,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

