Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,815,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after buying an additional 691,476 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,805,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,802,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,037,000 after buying an additional 402,566 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,024,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 822,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,270,000 after buying an additional 365,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.74.

McKesson stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,990. The company has a market capitalization of $28,827.66, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.34%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.71%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

