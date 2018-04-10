36,096 Shares in Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Ring Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REI. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 321,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 235,598 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 80,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REI shares. KLR Group started coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

