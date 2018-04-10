Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $16.40 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie by 1,172.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 208.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142,568.22, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.71%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,230,146.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $8,311,343.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

