Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 68,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 44,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Hovde Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 22,389 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $443,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 44,707 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $903,528.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,207. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,301,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Horizon National Co. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,069.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

First Horizon National announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/virtu-financial-llc-acquires-shares-of-11685-first-horizon-national-corp-fhn-updated-updated-updated.html.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.