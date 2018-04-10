7,233 Shares in Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,195,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at $36,600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,644,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 994,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the third quarter valued at $12,370,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of GDI traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 738,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,856.09 and a P/E ratio of 308.90.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. equities research analysts expect that Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

