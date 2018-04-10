19,933 Shares in StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of StoneMor Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Benchmark Capital Advisors bought a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in StoneMor Partners by 1,652.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other StoneMor Partners news, major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree acquired 60,000 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Equity Fund Gp L. Oaktree acquired 100,000 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 573,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STON opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $10.15.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that StoneMor Partners L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneMor Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

StoneMor Partners Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

