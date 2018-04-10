Virtu Financial LLC Takes $236,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 13,667 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $350,421.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NSA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. 209,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,089. The stock has a market cap of $1,263.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $28.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 1.10%. equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $30.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

