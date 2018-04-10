Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

In other news, Director Clifford W. Jr. Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/virtu-financial-llc-purchases-new-position-in-dnp-select-income-fund-inc-dnp-updated-updated.html.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in the public utility industry.

