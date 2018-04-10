Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 86,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NMFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 139,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,013.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.54. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million. sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 105.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, insider John Kline acquired 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Stone acquired 3,300 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $44,649.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,270.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 557,831 shares of company stock worth $7,449,774. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

