Virtu Financial LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,674 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $70,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $65,270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 57,089 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,317 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 844,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 12,618 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $880,231.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $2,388,359. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.65 to $75.19 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,394. The company has a market cap of $11,786.26, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

