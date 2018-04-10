Virtu Financial LLC Invests $240,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,396,000 after purchasing an additional 502,007 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 771,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 485,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 424,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,280. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6,047.08, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, insider Gregg J. Mollins sold 30,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.83, for a total transaction of $2,815,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,741,912.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Hayes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $561,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,322 shares of company stock worth $5,431,021. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp set a $95.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/virtu-financial-llc-takes-position-in-reliance-steel-aluminum-co-rs-updated-updated-updated.html.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.