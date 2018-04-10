Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize current income while preserving capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by applying an approach and credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the global bond market.

