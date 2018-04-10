Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has $147.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $136.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Shares of VRTS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.75. 47,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,307. The stock has a market cap of $898.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $97.60 and a 12 month high of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a current ratio of 17.17.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.09 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2,031.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 55,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 31.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,143,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

