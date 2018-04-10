Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Virtusa posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.81 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.92%. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Virtusa to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Barrington Research set a $55.00 target price on Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of VRTU stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $47.46. 51,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,426.16, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,491 shares in the company, valued at $25,210,664.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $190,342.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,347.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,027 shares of company stock worth $8,216,497 in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtusa by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

