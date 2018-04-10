Visa (V) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.84.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.40 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.20. 7,081,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $246,481.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Visa by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,217,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $489,309,000 after buying an additional 262,930 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 186.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,609 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 63,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Visa (V) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/visa-v-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.