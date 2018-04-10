Morgan Stanley Lowers Visteon (NYSE:VC) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of VC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.29. The stock had a trading volume of 348,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.20 and a 52 week high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.09). Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.26, for a total transaction of $646,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,989.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 96,204 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

