Viuly One Day Volume Reaches $548,882.00 (VIU)

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Viuly token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, CoinFalcon and Bit-Z. Viuly has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $548,882.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viuly has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00765663 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014622 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00176058 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00064152 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Viuly

Viuly’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,968,921 tokens. Viuly’s official website is viuly.io. The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viuly’s official message board is medium.com/@Viuly.

Buying and Selling Viuly

Viuly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Bit-Z and CoinFalcon. It is not possible to buy Viuly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viuly must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

