Reviewing Vivendi (VIVHY) & TalkTalk Telecom Group (TKTCY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS: VIVHY) and TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TalkTalk Telecom Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivendi and TalkTalk Telecom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 1 1 0 2.50 TalkTalk Telecom Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TalkTalk Telecom Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Vivendi pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TalkTalk Telecom Group pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivendi and TalkTalk Telecom Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $14.13 billion 2.43 $1.39 billion $1.15 23.00 TalkTalk Telecom Group $2.33 billion 1.02 $75.82 million $0.68 18.38

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than TalkTalk Telecom Group. TalkTalk Telecom Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivendi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and TalkTalk Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi 10.13% 7.41% 4.23% TalkTalk Telecom Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vivendi beats TalkTalk Telecom Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV channels and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes cinema films and TV series. The Havas segment covers various communications disciplines, including creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing and experts counseling services; and operates L'Olympia and Théâtre de L'OEuvre, as well as CanalOlympia live performance venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and produces digital content. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About TalkTalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

